2026 NFL Predictions: Predicting the top quarterbacks at season's end

It's not hard to identify who the best quarterbacks in the NFL are at this point, but what about months in the future? I am not sure many people truly thought Drake Maye, for example, was going to light it up in the 2025 NFL Season.

We could see some quarterbacks shocking the world this coming season, and we've tried our hand at predicting the quarterback hierarchy when the 2026 season is over. This is obviously a massive projection, but we've also taken into consideration how the quarterback played during the 2025 season.

Let's predict a de-facto power rankings of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at the end of the 2026 NFL Season.

NFL Predictions, 2026: Predicting top quarterbacks at season's end

10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence was simply elite down the final month and a half of the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he ended the year as an MVP candidate. Over his final six games, he tossed 15 touchdowns against just one interception. If Lawrence is even 75 percent of this during the 2026 season, which doesn't feel unlikely, he'll easily emerge as one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL. I do worry about how much of a loss Travis Etienne is going to be, though.

9. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams really has it all, but as we know, the completion percentage was slightly concerning in 2025. That really is the main thing that could prevent Williams from ascending to that truly elite tier. Williams as elite off-schedule ability, was great in the clutch, and does not throw many interceptions. With his now entering year two with Ben Johnson, another step in the right direction is on the table.

8. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye had an outstanding season for the New England Patriots in 2025, but the schedule does get a lot harder, and now, there is an entire year worth of tape out on the Patriots' offense. Maye playing as efficiently as he did two years in a row doesn't feel likely given what we just mentioned, but Maye is still a special talent at the position and should be able to easily be a top-10 player at the position.

He possesses all you want in a franchise quarterback, and his second year in the league proved that. Maye also now has AJ Brown in the picture at wide receiver, and the team also signed a solid No. 2 option in Romeu Doubs. This remade wide receiver room could help soften any blow that comes with the insane increase in schedule difficulty.