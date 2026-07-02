NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking QBs most likely to be benched

There are a ton of teams across the NFL that have a solidified quarterback in place for the 2026 season, and there isn't any doubt. Passers like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and many others are atop the league at what they do and appear to be right in the middle of their prime.

However, there are some teams that are simply struggling to find a solution, and that might be putting it lightly. Without a high-end quarterback in this league, no team is going to sustain any sort of success. It's a tough position to find, as competent quarterback play around the league seems to be in high demand.

We talk about the best quarterbacks in the NFL quite a bit, but let's flip this and talk about quarterbacks most likely to get benched in 2026, ranking them from least to most likely.

Power-ranking the most likely QBs to get benched during 2026

6. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis signed a multi-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in free agency this offseason after a very successful stint as the backup with the Green Bay Packers. Willis, though, has extremely limited experience - only 155 career passing attempts and six career touchdown passes. Some quarterbacks get that kind of production in 3-5 games, to be honest.

Willis could very well be a hit for the Dolphins, but with a young passer in Quinn Ewers lurking, the leash for Willis might not be that long. Sure, he got guaranteed money on that deal, but when has that recently stopped teams from making a change?

Miami does project to be among the worst teams in the NFL this year as they embark on a much-needed rebuild, and that's when teams are most aggressive in trying ti improve their rosters.

5. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett is suddenly sharing a quarterback room with Carson Beck, a rookie draft pick. Brissett is who he is at this point - he's been a reliable backup for many years and for numerous teams. He can start in a pinch and win a few games, but Brissett starting a sizeable part of the season should really only be the case if a team loses their starter.

Brissett did start 12 games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025, going 1-11 in those starts. The Cardinals find themselves in the best division in the NFL, and, for now, at least, the only way this team could get out of the mud is if Beck ends up being the long-term answer.

The Cardinals could end up with a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, which could lead to a future franchise passer, but I am just not sure what Brissett all year does for this team.