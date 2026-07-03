2026 NFL Predictions: Predicting the top quarterbacks at season's end

7. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix was quite good for the Denver Broncos last year, but he dealt with over 40 drops from his pass-catchers and also had to deal with a bad running game over the second half of the season. Jaylen Waddle was added to the mix via trade, and the Broncos bolstered the run game by adding Jonah Coleman and retaining J.K. Dobbins.

There really isn't anything stopping Nix from being among the best, as he can make plays with his legs and was the most clutch quarterback in late-game situations last year.

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has been a top quarterback his entire career, but it is worth wondering if there is any sort of physical drop-off with his return from a torn ACL. Mahomes might end up not scrambling as much, which has always been a part of his game. The Kansas City Chiefs also still have a massive mess at the wide receiver position, and over the last two years, Mahomes' efficiency just hasn't been that special.

He'll be able to remain a top-10 player, but I am not sure we see the legitimate 'Mahomes Magic' this year.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has thrown no fewer than 29 touchdown passes in each of the last four years and has turned into one of the most prolific passers in the NFL. He's a lot better than people give him credit for and is again in a position to put up insane numbers. If the Detroit Lions' defense can simply be average in 2026, the Lions are going to win the NFC North for a third time in four seasons.

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson, when healthy, is the best player in the NFL most weeks. He was banged up last year, but he has, to his credit, been able to stay rather healthy for most of his career given his style of play. We'll see Jackson show signs of his old self in 2026 in a rebound season.

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Even a very slight regression from Matthew Stafford should still have him among the very best in the NFL. With the Los Angeles Rams also having improved the defense this offseason, the offense's job just somehow got easier!

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is a 'one of one,' generational player at the position. He's been a top-5 quarterback for most of his career, and I am not sure he has shown a single sign of slowing down. Allen is again going to put up a 'ho-hum' elite quarterback season, but that really is where it stops, as the Buffalo Bills have faltered in the playoffs for years.

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

As recently as 2024, with the 25th-ranked scoring defense, Joe Burrow led the NFL in completions, passing attempts, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. With how much the Cincinnati Bengals improved their defense this offseason, this could end up being the best Bengals team of the Burrow era.

And, in theory, this should allow the offense to thrive even more. When healthy, Burrow is a top-3 quarterback in the NFL, so we're going to get bold with this prediction and say that a healthy Burrow and an improved defense is going to lead to Burrow being the best quarterback in the NFL this coming season.