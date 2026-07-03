2026 NFL Season: Who are the league's most untouchable stars?

We have seen some big-time trades in the NFL in recent years, notably seeing Myles Garrett getting traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks ago. If this trade had been a few years ago when Garrett was a bit younger, it definitely would have yielded a larger return.

And this got me thinking; are there any truly untouchable stars in the NFL right now? I guess at the end of the day, every player as their price on the open market, but it would be a massive shock if certain teams traded certain players.

This is especially true at the quarterback position, the most important in all of sports. Ahead of the 2026 NFL Season, let's dive into the league's most untouchable stars.

Listing the most untouchable NFL stars for the 2026 season

Patrick Mahomes

A two-time MVP, three-time Super Bowl champion, and future Hall of Famer, Patrick Mahomes is probably still the most untouchable player in the NFL. Yes, he's not as physically dominant as another quarterback on this list, but the Chiefs would never consider trading Mahomes in this current era, right?

Sure, if Mahomes is 37 years old, for example, and clearly declining, there could be a non-zero chance that a trade happens, but this is a generational player and could end his career as one of the greatest of all-time.

Josh Allen

Josh Allen is another obvious quarterback on this list. He's clearly still at the top of his powers and was the MVP of the league in 2024. One of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of all-time, Allen's large frame seems to aid him in remaining dominant year over year.

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson should be an untouchable NFL star. Jackson is a two-time MVP and is, in my view, the best dual-threat quarterback of all-time. Yes, he gets banged up here and there, but there is a legitimate chance that Jackson could eventually hit 10,000 career rushing yards.

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is untouchable, not because he's young (he's not, obviously), but because he is nearing the end of his career and is clearly in an ideal situation that maximizes his current situation. Stafford was the best quarterback (and player) in the NFL last year and likely would not have performed as he did in 2025 on another team.

Bijan Robinson

Only set to play in his age-24 season in 2026, Bijan Robinson has amassed 5,648 scrimmage yards and 34 touchdowns through three years, which comes out to an average of 1,883 yards per 17-game season. He led the NFL in scrimmage yards in 2025, and if he were to finish with 2,352 scrimmage yards in 2026, he would already have 8,000 for his career.

His insane playmaking talent on offense and youth makes him untouchable.

Justin Jefferson

Someone I believe is a future Hall of Famer, Justin Jefferson also lands on our list. Jefferson has 8,480 receiving yards through six seasons and could hit the 10,000-yard mark in 2026 with Kyler Murray at the helm.

Ja'Marr Chase

In a similar situation as Jefferson, Chase has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in each season of his career. He's been in the NFL since 2021 and is already a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Chase averages 1,490 yards per 17-game season and is the most complete receiver in the game.

Aidan Hutchinson

Not yet 26 years old, Aidan Hutchinson had 14.5 sacks in 2025 for the Detroit Lions. He has 43 sacks in four seasons despite missing 12 games in 2024. Hutchinson is averaging 13 sacks per 17-game season and is already up to 100 quarterback hits and 44 tackles for loss.

Penei Sewell

A four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Penei Sewell has missed just two games in his five seasons and does not turn 26 years old until October. He's played both left and right tackle in the NFL and is already on a future Hall of Fame pace.

Patrick Surtain II

Patrick Surtain II won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024. He's played in 80 regular season games for the Denver Broncos, amassing 12 interceptions and 59 passes defended. Surtain is the best cornerback in the league and legitimately blankets an entire side of the field.

His utter dominance week to week and ability to elevate an entire defense, coupled with his youth, makes him untouchable.