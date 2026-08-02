2026 NFL Predictions: Projecting every starting quarterback's final stats

The 2026 NFL Season is rapidly approaching, as we are already coming up on a month away from the start of the regular season. Training camp are back in action, and preseason football is also coming soon as well.

After a long offseason, real football is nearly back, and we're going to keep in that spirit with more predictions for the coming season. In fact, we've ticked it up a notch and have predicted something for all 32 starting quarterbacks.

For this exercise, we've immersed ourselves in predicting the final stats for all 32 starting quarterbacks. Predictions are what they are - we're going to get a ton wrong, almost certainly, but should be able to hammer out some of these predictions accurately.

Predicting the final stats for every starting quarterback in the 2026 NFL Season

AFC North

Aaron Rodgers - 17 games, 3,940 yards, 26 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 50 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

This would be an improvement over his 2025 season. With Aaron Rodgers being reunited with Mike McCarthy, it's reasonable to expect a slight uptick in production, and while Rodgers is clearly not nearly the player he once was, he still does have some of that supreme accuracy he can rely on.

Lamar Jackson - 16 games, 3,824 yards, 29 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 575 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns

Lamar Jackson being able to do this would be a major improvement over the 2025 season. With better injury luck across the board, Jackson should be able to rely on the weapons around him to continue playing this game at an insanely efficient level.

I would not be shocked, though, if he finished with fewer rushing yards, as that is something that typically gets him into some dicey situations with his taking unnecessary hits.

Joe Burrow - 17 games, 4,328 yards, 37 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 120 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Joe Burrow is not a huge rushing threat and won't do much in that area of the game, but he did play all 17 games as recently as 2024 and did have quite the prolific season. With the Cincinnati Bengals having revamped the defensive side of the ball, Burrow could enjoy a very successful bounceback season this year.

Shedeur Sanders - 12 games, 2,122 yards, 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 100 rushing yards

I guess.

Shedeur Sanders could win the Cleveland Browns starting job with his being younger and potentially having a higher ceiling than Deshaun Watson. However, I struggle to see how either would be good enough to play a full season. Sanders was bad as a rookie and could be marginally better in 2026, but this wouldn't be nearly enough for the Browns to say that he's their quarterback of the future.