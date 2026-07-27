Early 2026 NFL picks, score predictions for every single Week 1 game

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season kicks off on September 9th, so we aren't too far away from the real deal. With roughly six weeks left until the start of the season, teams will get deep into training camp and into preseason action.

The main things that happen during this time, and it's unfortunate, are the injuries. This is the part of the offseason where certain teams will see players go down. The Carolina Panthers have unfortunately already lost pass-rusher Nic Scourton for the entire 2026 season due to a torn ACL.

We're still going to look ahead here and make our early picks and predictions for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Way too early picks and predictions for every single Week 1 game

Wednesday, September 9th

New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 PM ET

The Seattle Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions and host the New England Patriots. The Super Bowl did give us a glimpse into just how much better the Seahawks were and probably still are. In front of one of the toughest home crowds in the NFL, the Patriots don't have an answer and lose by double digits.

Prediction: Seahawks win 30-20

Thursday, September 10th

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams, 8:35 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams are truly a Super Bowl or bust team in the 2026 season, and in Week 1, they should be able to get the best of the San Francisco 49ers. While the 49ers are also quite good, the Rams are a solid tier above the 49ers in terms of overall talent.

Prediction: Rams win 27-24

Sunday, September 13th

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM ET

The Cincinnati Bengals do have issues with slow starts, and it's been a trend for years now. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't a special team by any means, but they're honestly a bit more proven than the Bengals and should be able to capitalize on this team and their slow starts.

Prediction: Buccaneers win 30-28

New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM ET

The Detroit Lions are a juggernaut and are honestly a laser-show on offense when playing at home. While the New Orleans Saints could be a fun team in 2026, they're a couple of tiers below the Lions and will struggle in this one.

Prediction: Lions win 35-20

New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM ET

Robert Saleh is already set to face the team he formerly coached. The Tennessee Titans are a fun team and should see second-year quarterback Cam Ward make a stride in year two. They're also at home in this one and should be able to pressure Geno Smith with that revamped defensive line.

Prediction: Titans win 17-13

Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM ET

The Baltimore Ravens should be able to take care of business here. This team battled a ton of injuries earlier in the season in 2025, but as long as they aren't dealing with that, the average Indianapolis Colts should be an opponent they defeat.

Prediction: Ravens win 21-17