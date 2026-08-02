2026 NFL Predictions: Projecting every starting quarterback's final stats

NFC East

Jalen Hurts - 17 games, 3,539 yards, 24 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 456 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns

Jalen Hurts is who he is at this point. He's an average quarterback in terms of overall skillset, but he does bring an above-average rushing ability. He'll get into the endzone with his legs a ton in 2026, but I am not sure he's capable of being anything more than an average, at best, passer. He's not shown that type of ability thus far in his career, and now without Brown, the offense could take a hit.

This could still end up being a good enough season to see Philadelphia make the playoffs, but their NFC East chances might not be as great as you think.

Dak Prescott - 17 games, 4,450 yards, 34 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 165 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

With a very good running back, and perhaps the league's best wide receiver duo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott should again have another marvelous season. He's among the best pocket passers in the NFL, and it'll remain that way in 2026.

While the playoffs are an entirely different story for the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott saw his production reach new heights when George Pickens entered the wide receiver room. Pickens is back in 2026, and with CeeDee Lamb obviously still being there, Prescott should have more eye-popping production.

Jayden Daniels - 16 games, 3,789 yards, 25 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 500 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns

Jayden Daniels is going to stay on the field for the Washington Commanders in the 2026 season and have another strong year. He played out of his mind as a rookie back in 2024, helping Washington get within a game of the Super Bowl. With how loaded the NFC is right now, I am not sure that deep of a playoff run is possible for the Commanders, but Daniels playing in 16 games and having this type of season would make the front office feel very comfortable about investing in him for the long-term.

Jaxson Dart , 15 games, 3,688 yards, 26 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 455 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns

Jaxson Dart played in 14 games as a rookie and totaled 24 total touchdowns. He'll appear in 15 games in year two and total 31 touchdowns. Dart did have a 3:1 TD:INT ratio last year, which was quite impressive. With a veteran coaching staff now in place for the New York Giants, Dart does now have the infrastructure around him to break out a bit. The Giants might still be a year away from the playoffs, but Dart will have a very encouraging season.