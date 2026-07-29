NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best WR duos ahead of the 2026 season

There are a lot of high-end wide receiver duos in the NFL for the 2026 season. Let's power-rank the best as training camps roll on. We're now back in the swing of things with training camps across the NFL. We're inching closer and closer to the start of the 2026 campaign, as the regular season start is already approaching one month away.

As the days and weeks roll on, we'll see teams embark on the preseason action and wrap up their training camp activities as well. In the meantime, we're going to take a look at the best wide receiver duos in the NFL for the 2026 season.

Even with defenses forcing offenses to get back to the run game more and more, having competent wide receivers is still hugely important. We're going to rank the duos based on overall production.

Power-ranking the best WR duos ahead of the 2026 NFL Season

8. DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Both DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr have eclipsed 1,000 yards during their careers, and while this duo isn't necessarily the most exciting, both are physical mismatches and should be able to strain opposing defenses in that regard.

Metcalf is definitely the better player here, as Pittman should be able to thrive as a late-down target. The former Indianapolis Colt came over in a trade this offseason, and in the prior offseason, the Steelers swung a deal for Metcalf.

7. AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

AJ Brown was traded for, and Romeo Doubs was signed by the New England Patriots this offseason, so they totally revamped the top of their wide receiver room. Both Brown and Doubs are big, physical players, as Doubs is definitely going to leave his mark as a run blocker as well, and with how prolific of a passer Drake Maye proved to be in 2025, both players are candidates to hit 1,000 yards this year.

6. Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Of the first three duos on this list, Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton definitely complement each other the best. Sutton is your classic "X" receiver, but Waddle is someone who has the speed and sharp route-running to allow Sutton to thrive in a No. 2 role.

This was, frankly, an outstanding trade by the Denver Broncos, as both Waddle and Sutton almost needed the other player to see their ceilings reached, and I think we'll see that immediately in 2025.