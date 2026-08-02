2026 NFL Predictions: Projecting every starting quarterback's final stats

NFC West

Sam Darnold - 17 games, 4,150 yards, 28 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 105 rushing yards

Sam Darnold played quite well for the Seattle Seahawks in his first season in 2025, but he did turn the ball over a bit too much, and with how much Darnold likes to push the ball down the field, interceptions are inevitable. I believe we'll see a similar season in 2026 as we did in 2025. He'll be able to cross the 4,000-yard mark for a third year in a row, but he'll also put the ball in harm's way from time to time.

Still, though, this is a quarterback who has been a part of 28 regular season wins over the past two seasons.

Matthew Stafford - 17 games, 4,381 yards, 36 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 20 rushing yards

If Matthew Stafford cooled off just a bit from his 2025 MVP season, this might be what the year looks like, which is wild to think about. With Los Angeles having added impact players on defense and the same contributors returning on the offensive side of the ball. This feels like an all-or-nothing year for the Rams, and Stafford is clearly still at the peak of his powers, even with his getting up there in age.

I would expect another strong season from the reigning MVP this year.

Brock Purdy - 17 games, 4,001 yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 200 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

Brock Purdy has never played a full 17-game season in his career, but we'll predict that 2026 is the first. Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers win a lot when he's on the field, and he's typically always efficient and productive. While not an elite quarterback, he knows how to play the game at a reasonably high level, and we should see that again in 2026.

Purdy stays on the field for all 17 games, just barely reaches that 4,000-yard mark, and totals 31 touchdowns in another 49ers' playoff season.

Jacoby Brissett - 13 games, 3,006 yards, 22 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 120 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

I would personally be shocked if Jacoby Brissett starts all 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2026 season. With how bad this team is likely going to be, Brissett may take a seat on the bench at some point, but he should still be able to rack up stats in garbage time, which was 100 percent a thing for him in 2025.

While he was quite efficient on paper, the eye test is what matters the most. Brissett is nothing more than a backup-caliber quarterback at this point in his career but it also capable enough to make things look decent on paper.