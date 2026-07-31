NFL Power Rankings: Top 3 most underrated backup RBs in the NFC in 2026

There are plenty of elite running backs in today's NFL taking on huge workloads, but you have to have a good stable of backs to keep the stars fresh.

The NFC has a handful of the most underrated running backs in the NFL, and they aren't the guys selling jerseys and going in the 1st round of your fantasy football drafts. They are the guys who have to maximize every touch, because they aren't getting the lion's share of carries or targets in the passing game.

Our newest NFL Power Rankings are going to attempt to rank the top 3 most valuable and underrated backup running backs in the league heading into the 2026 season.

NFL Power Rankings: Top 3 backup RBs in the NFC for 2026

3. Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders found a gem in last year's draft at the running back position in Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but he might get pushed for snaps and touches this year by former Buccaneers running back Rachaad White.

White has averaged 50 catches per season since coming into the NFL, and he's already got two seasons with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage to his name.

While the Commanders are expected to split the timeshare between Croskey-Merritt and White this season, they are also expected to really feature White in the passing game. He's caught 205 of his 230 career targets, and hasn't had a drop over the last two seasons.

What he brings to the table in the passing game could make him one of this year's top free agency steals in the NFL.

2. Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

The arrival of Ben Johnson in the 2025 offseason didn't just mean good things for quarterback Caleb Williams, but the running game as well.

The Bears went from ranking 25th in the NFL in the 2024 season in total rushing yards (27th in yards per carry) to ranking 3rd in the league in both total rushing yards and yards per carry. One of the biggest reasons for that, beyond just the offensive gameplan of Ben Johnson -- was the production of Kyle Monangai, the backup to D'Andre Swift.

Monangai averaged 4.6 yards per carry as a rookie, racking up nearly 950 yards from scrimmage with 5 touchdowns.

Especially playing in the Ben Johnson offense, the expectation for Monangai in his 2nd season is to take on even more of a workload behind D'Andre Swift, although there's been a slight mystery with his absence early in training camp...

1. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Statistically speaking, there might be some more impressive backup running backs in the NFL compared to Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum, but this guy might be the most efficient back in the NFL that nobody is talking about.

He had the 2nd-highest Total EPA (15.93) of any running back in the NFL, behind only Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts. He had a 1st down on 30.34 percent of his rushes, also 2nd in the NFL behind just Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Corum averaged 5.14 yards per carry last season, the 5th-highest average for any running back with at least 100 carries on the year. The Rams' offense is certainly favorable for their backs, but Corum has figured out how to maximize his touches unlike just about any other back in the league.

And we should see his role continue to increase in 2026.