2026 NFL Predictions: Quarterbacks who are on the bring of breaking out

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

We have kind of already seen Bo Nix breakout, but in terms of raw passing production, Nix actually wasn't quite as efficient in 2025 as he was in 2024. What we did see, though, is Nix having a more consistent season from start to finish, and we also saw the late-game heroics.

Nix can still take a step forward as a pure passer in 2026, and with Jaylen Waddle in the picture, Nix has his stud, go-to weapon. Waddle is a no. 1 wide receiver, and his skillset fits right into the existing wide receiver room.

Not only is throwing the ball going to be a lot easier, but this should, in turn, open up a lot more in the rushing attack. J.K. Dobbins was a top-5 running back in 2025 before hurting his foot, and while it's a big "if," Dobbins staying healthy for more than 10 games would really be the icing on the cake for this offense.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray signing with the Minnesota Vikings could be this season's version of Sam Darnold on the Vikings or Baker Mayfield with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What I mean here is that Murray's 2026 season could be the next 'reclamation project' quarterback breakout campaign.

Mayfield did it back in 2023. Darnold did it in 2024 on the same team, and Daniel Jones did it for half a season in 2025. Why can't Murray be the next? He's a legitimate dual-threat quarterback, a competent, efficient passer, and will have a wealth of weapons at his disposal - nothing like his time in Arizona.

Kevin O'Connell is going to have to cater his offense to Murray's strengths, but any good offensive mind should be able to do that. Murray brings over 150 total touchdowns to Minnesota. This is a good quarterback who could become great in this situation.