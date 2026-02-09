2026 NFL Predictions: Ranking QBs most likely to win Super Bowl 61

Today's NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and it's going to remain that way for years to come. In Super Bowl 60, the New England Patriots unfortunately got some terrible play from Drake Maye, and it was largely the deciding factor in the Seattle Seahawks winning.

With how much parity was present in the NFL this year, the stage could be set for some wildly entertaining action in 2026. The Super Bowl 61 matchup could feature a ton of different teams, and all it takes in some instances is a lucky bounce here and there.

We've undertaken a bold task and ranked the quarterbacks who are most likely to win Super Bowl 61 in the 2026 NFL Season. Let's get into it here.

Ranking the QBs most likely to win Super bowl 61 in the 2026 NFL Season

5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence was heating up down the stretch and actually ended up being a finalist for the MVP award in 2025. With how well the Jacksonville Jaguars ended up playing this year, it's not hard to see this team again near the top of the NFL world, and if Lawrence is able to build on that insanely hot ending he had in 2025, the Jaguars are going to be a legitimate Super Bowl juggernaut in 2026.

4. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

It's very difficult for a team to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Sure, it's possible, but it only gets harder after the first one. Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks are obviously the champions this year, and repeating is definitely doable. This roster is loaded, and it's largely thanks to General Manager John Schneider, who has built this team the right way and is a GM who is continually finding studs in the NFL Draft.

It is absolutely realistic to suggest that Seattle goes back-to-back and wins Super Bowl 61.