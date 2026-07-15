2026 NFL Predictions: Record predictions for each team as training camps loom

The 2026 NFL Season promises to be a special one, as 2025 was filled with unexpected events and wild finishes. While it seems like it'll never get here, training camps across the league are rapidly approaching, and preseason football is right around the corner.

We're truly almost through with the offseason, as the regular season is now in view, and teams will soon begin the biggest preparations for the new year. Training camp is a time when the Super Bowl champion is truly built, and where tough roster decisions are made.

Let's get into some fresh record predictions for each team with training camp approaching.

Updated record predictions for each team as training camps loom

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: 12-5

The Baltimore Ravens should be just fine in 2025. Swapping out John Harbaugh for Jesse Minter was a wise move, and it's reasonable to think that their injury totals regress to the mean in 2026. Furthermore, the Ravens haven't had any troubles winning a ton of games in previous years. Lamar Jackson's health is definitely something to keep an eye out for here, but as long as this team doesn't begin the year in the cellar, it'll be successful.

Cincinnati Bengals: 11-6

The revamped Cincinnati Bengals defense should be good enough for this team to snap their playoff-drought streak, a place they have not been since the 2022 NFL Season. Cincy has an elite offense and would really just need the defense to be league average. That's truly all this team needs. Joe Burrow also does need to remain on the field for a full 17 games, but seeing an improvement on defense would stabilize everything else.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-10

It might be finally time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to finish with a losing record. Aaron Rodgers was average at best last year and is now a year older and likely a year worse. Mike Tomlin's non-losing season streak is totally irrelevant since he's out of the picture, as well, and on paper, the Steelers just don't scare you much of anywhere.

Cleveland Browns: 4-13

Cleveland's quarterback situation might just be the worst in the NFL right now, and unless one of Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders somehow morphs into a franchise passer, this team is going to struggle all year and might be able to scrape together a handful of wins if they are lucky.

Browns bring up the back in the AFC North in our latest predictions.