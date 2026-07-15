NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC team rankings entering training camp

Football fans everywhere can officially rejoice: Training camp is actually almost here. The NFL offseason is finally almost over, teams are getting ready to report for work around the league, and football season will soon officially be upon us.

Throughout the course of the offseason, we've looked at every team in the NFL from about every possible angle, and this is looking like it might be the deepest we've seen the field of 32 teams around the league.

After last season, the AFC looks particularly loaded. The potential of the powerhouse teams bouncing back, breakout teams building on what they did in 2025, and even more breakout teams on the horizon...All of it adds up to the possibility of 12 or more teams being in the playoff mix into the final month of the season.

Our newest NFL Power Rankings are going to take another look at the loaded AFC entering training camp in 2026, ranking each team from worst to best.

NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC team rankings before training camp in 2026

16. Miami Dolphins

It's clear at this point that the Miami Dolphins are rebuilding, and they're not really apologizing for it. They're also not exactly throwing in the towel, either.

The Dolphins made a rather substantial investment ($45 million guaranteed) in quarterback Malik Willis, who was outstanding as Jordan Love's backup the past couple of years in Green Bay. The brain trust of GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley saw him work firsthand when they were with the Packers, and Willis is getting a well-deserved opportunity.

The biggest strength of the Dolphins this season might be their talent in the trenches. It might not bear fruit immediately, but the picks they've invested on the offensive and defensive lines the past few offseasons will be huge for their rebuilding efforts.

15. Cleveland Browns

If the Cleveland Browns had any more certainty at the quarterback position than they do at this particular moment, they might be one of the top candidates as a surprise team in the AFC this season. We just don't know what they're going to get out of Shedeur Sanders.

And yes, I'm saying it's going to be Sanders as the starting quarterback. This organization has nothing to gain by letting Deshaun Watson play for them. He'll compete with Sanders, hopefully get the best out of Sanders, and the team will evaluate.

But the rest of the roster has talent. Todd Monken is going to have a pretty nice-looking, revamped offensive line to work with, and even without Myles Garrett, that defense has talent at all three levels.