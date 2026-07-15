2026 NFL Predictions: Record predictions for each team as training camps loom

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams: 13-4

The Los Angeles Rams not winning the NFC West would feel like a massive shock at this point. They not only added to the secondary with the additions of McDuffie and Watson from the Chiefs, but they also swung what could be one of the biggest trades of all-time in Myles Garrett.

And this is already a team that had the best scoring offense in the NFL. The Rams could not have been more aggressive if they tried, as this does feel like a repeat of the 2021 season, where the Rams assembled the NFL's version of a super-team and won it all.

Heck, they might be able to pry Aaron Donald out of retirement, too.

San Francisco 49ers: 11-6

The San Francisco 49ers are a funny team. Not typically that strong in the NFL Draft, the 49ers still find a way to stand among the best teams in the league. After a 12-5 season in 2025, the 49ers surely hope to build on that in 2026.

However, we have them at an 11-6 finish in 2026, but will finish in second in the NFC West. Having finished third last year, the 49ers were clearly a slight tier below Los Angeles and Seattle, but 2026 could see the playing field even out a bit more.

Seattle Seahawks: 11-6

Seattle losing Walker and Riq Woolen in free agency is going to hurt. While the defense should still be elite, the Super Bowl hangover is a real thing, and while the Seahawks are clearly still a playoff team, a slight regression could come, but it wouldn't be anything notable.

This team is well-built and might be the most wel-coached group in the NFL as well. I do have questions about the top-heavy wide receiver room and running back room without Walker, but there is enough solidified on this roster for a potential 11-6 season to be attainable. Mike Macdonald has gone 24-10 in his two years in the regular season as the team's head coach and should have another double-digit win season coming.

Arizona Cardinals: 3-14

Perhaps the worst team in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals come in at 3-14 in our latest record predictions. The Cardinals just don't have much going for them right now and are going to struggle all year, but the flip side of this is the team potentially landing one of the top picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, which could end up being a legitimate quarterback prospect.

Overall, there isn't any hope for the team in 2026, so fans may simply have to be patient until next season.