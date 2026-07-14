Every NFC team's top trade candidate entering training camp in 2026

The NFL offseason is almost (mercifully) over, but that doesn't mean the trade winds are going to stop blowing anytime soon.

As we get closer to the 2026 season, teams are going to take inventory of their rosters, and when training camp opens up, they will finally be able to see what they've assembled on the field and in shoulder pads. And that's where things might start brewing.

As teams evaluate their rosters, injuries happen during practice, players don't live up to expectations, and 53-man rosters start to get set, more big moves could be made around the league. Although it's rare to see blockbuster deals happen past this point, teams have proven they are more and more willing to do it in recent years (Micah Parsons just last year, for example). We've already taken a look at the top trade candidates in the AFC, but who are the top trade candidates in the NFC?

Whether these players are on the trade block or teams will be calling about their availability, we put together a list of guys who could have value for all 16 NFC teams (organized by 2026 NFL Draft order).

Top trade candidates in the NFC heading into training camp in 2026

Arizona Cardinals: Budda Baker, safety

The Arizona Cardinals might not be inclined to trade Budda Baker at this stage, but they could save over $15 million in cap space by moving him before the start of the season. Given the fact that they are entering a rebuilding year, if they could get those salary cap savings along with a decent draft pick, it might not be the worst idea.

The Cardinals already have Dadrian Taylor-Demerson at one safety position and they signed Andrew Wingard in free agency this year, so they have replacement options on the roster. Over the past two seasons, he's been an absolute tackling machine. He has racked up 284 total tackles over the last two seasons combined, and has now made 7 straight Pro Bowls.

He only has one interception over the last three seasons and is 30 years old, so if the right offer comes along, the Cardinals might listen.

New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rusher

There have actually been quite a few rumors about a potential Kayvon Thibodeaux trade this offseason, and you can understand why.

The Giants used their top pick in last year's draft on Abdul Carter. They used their top pick in this year's draft on Arvell Reese. They already have an established star off the edge in Brian Burns. Obviously, they subscribe to the idea that you can never have too many pass rushers, but they're really putting that idea to the test.

Thibodeaux isn't exactly redundant, but entering a contract year -- and still just 25 years old -- he's not in the best position to thrive with the Giants unless it's at the expense of another top draft pick. Teams in need of pass rushers should be calling throughout the course of camp.

Washington Commanders: Daron Payne, defensive lineman

The Washington Commanders probably aren't going to be jumping at the first opportunity to trade one of their best defensive linemen after allowing more yards than any other team in the NFL last season.

But you never know.

Washington could save over $17 million by trading him, he's entering the final year of his contract, and if they don't want to pay him a long-term contract, maybe they will want to get something for him while they still have a chance.

Dean Jones of Riggo's Rag feels like the only way Payne is getting traded is if GM Adam Peters gets an offer he can't refuse, and that's fair. But if teams make exploratory calls in the preseason, and the Commanders are trending down by the deadline, keep his situation in mind.

New Orleans Saints: Alvin Kamara, running back

If there is one running back in the NFC that's been discussed as a trade candidate more than the others so far this offseason, it would have to be Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints.

After the Saints went out and signed Travis Etienne in free agency, Kamara -- especially with a cap hit of $10.45 million -- seems to be superfluous. The Saints not only have those two veterans, but they also have a number of intriguing young players like Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, Audric Estimé, and now former Vikings running back Ty Chandler in the mix.

Kamara probably doesn't have a lot of value on the trade market, which is why he's still a Saint at this point, and he's made no real indication of wanting to leave, either. If teams suffer injuries at the running back position during camp and the preseason, the Saints should be expecting calls.