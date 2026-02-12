2026 NFL Predictions: These teams are already set up to fail big-time

We have not even hit the free agency period here in 2026, but it's already 'game over' for a few NFL teams as the offseason slowly approaches. It's never a good thing to already be in a tough spot, but it's the harsh reality of the NFL.

It is quite hard to win in this league, so the teams that can do it nearly every season are doing something right. In today's NFL, getting the quarterback position settled is the most important aspect to figure out, as most of the other issues end up solving themselves out when the quarterback is in place.

Ahead of free agency next month, let's talk about three teams that are already done for.

These three teams already have no hope even before free agency begins

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are in a tough spot. Not only were they one of the last teams to hire a head coach, but the team is by far the worst in the NFC West, and the NFC West just so happens to be the best division in football. Arizona sports the worst quarterback situation, worst roster, and a season in which the bottom fell out of the organization. This could be a massive, years-long rebuild for the team, and they could continue to struggle to make any progress if the NFC West continues to remain as good or almost as good as it was in 2025.

There really isn't much hope for the Cardinals approaching 2026.

New York Jets

The New York Jets are in a disastrous spot, but if nothing else, they do have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and could get two slam-dunk prospects with those picks. However, the coaching staff has already had major change, and there isn't a franchise quarterback in sight. Sure, the Jets could sincerely end up with the first overall pick for the 2027 NFL Draft, which should bring the team a franchise quarterback.

But for the 2026 season, the Jets may again have to deal with being one of the worst teams in the NFL. They were in 2025, and it seems like there isn't much of a path for this team to get better, especially with the New England Patriots breaking out and adding another threat into the AFC East.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns hired Todd Monken to replace Kevin Stefanski, which really isn't a bad move, but like the other two teams on this list, the Browns don't have any semblance of a franchise quarterback on the roster, and the team's best hope might be if Deshaun Watson somehow figures out how to play the position again.

The defense should be in a good spot, as it usually is, but this could be another brutal year offensively. Hiring a new offensive head coach is cool and all, but there isn't a path to success for Cleveland in 2026. This team simply might have to hope that something at the quarterback position gets figured out, and hope doesn't win games in the NFL.