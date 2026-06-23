2026 NFL Predictions: Updated AFC record predictions following OTAs and minicamp

Now that OTAs and minicamp are in the books, we can brace ourselves for training camp, which will begin in about one month for many teams. The 2026 NFL Season is sure to be a good one, as the 2025 season brought a ton of surprises that not many saw coming.

And, typically, front offices across the league know how to improve their respective teams, so we could see even more drama unfold. Believe it or not, the regular season is now less than three months away, so it's really all about getting through this next month, as that's when the offseason ramps up again.

With teams now slated to begin training camp in about one month, and us heading into the main lull of the offseason, let's dive into some fresh AFC record predictions for the 2026 season.

Updated AFC record predictions following OTAs and minicamp

AFC North

1. Cincinnati Bengals: 11-6

The Cincinnati Bengals may not only have the best roster in the AFC North, but they now have the longest-tenured head coach in the division, as Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland also hired new head coaches. The radical defensive personnel shift this offseason should be plenty enough for this team to finally get back on track and get into the playoffs.

2. Baltimore Ravens: 10-7

The Ravens are too good not to finish with a winning record, right? As long as this team avoids as majorly brutal start, they'll be fine. First-time head coach Jesse Minter does bring a sharp defensive mind and should be able to improve that unit overnight, and the offense has a very high floor with Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-9

I am just not buying into the Steelers this year. Aaron Rodgers was a bad quarterback in 2025 and is now a year older, and I am not sure there is a single position on this roster that is a genuine threat. There is also more uncertainty with a brand-new coaching staff, so a losing record is possible.

4. Cleveland Browns: 4-13

Cleveland traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster move, so the best part of the roster is gone. Even with all the young talent the team appears to have, the Browns have little to no chance of fielding a legitimate quarterback situation, and a new coaching staff also complicates things. It's going to be a brutal year for the Browns.