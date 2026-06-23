NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division based on WR talent for 2026

Although not to the same degree as other positions like quarterback, edge rusher, and offensive tackle, you could argue NFL teams have made it clear (with their money) that the wide receiver position is one of the top four or five most important positions in the game today.

A great quarterback can be the tide raising all boats in the harbor, but having star power at the wide receiver position puts so much pressure on a defense, especially with the rules favoring offenses more and more.

So as we get closer and closer to the 2026 NFL season, which teams around the league have the best talent at receiver? Which divisions have the most talent overall?

Our latest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a fun look at the top receiver talent around the league by division, ranking each division worst to best based on their overall receiver groups. Each team was given a score (out of 10) based on their top-tier talent (heaviest weight) and key role players. Those scores were then combined to give each division a total score, and we organized them from worst to best ahead of the 2026 season.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking WR talent worst to best for every division in 2026

8. AFC West -- Total Score: 24.5

Highest team grade: Broncos (8.5/10)

Lowest team grade: Raiders (4.5/10)

The AFC West unfortunately checks in with the lowest overall score out of all eight NFL divisions this upcoming season.

The Denver Broncos received the highest overall score out of 10, and deservedly so after their blockbuster trade to acquire Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins. Without the Waddle deal, the Broncos might have been more of a 7-out-of-10, but the Waddle deal really moves the needle for that team. With Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Pat Bryant, the Broncos have a very deep group of receivers overall.

The Chiefs and Chargers were given scores of 5.5 and 6, respectively. They don't have the type of star power needed to break past a certain threshold, but they have solid middle-tier playmakers.

The Raiders get the worst score on this list with their most proven receivers going into this season being Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor. They have some young talent like 2025 2nd-round pick Jack Bech, but this is easily one of the worst wide receiver groups in the NFL right now.