2026 NFL Predictions: Updated AFC record predictions following OTAs and minicamp

AFC West

1. Denver Broncos: 13-4

The Denver Broncos won 14 games last year, and some have warned us this offseason that a regression could be coming, as they cite all of the one-score games that the Broncos were on the right side on, further citing that the razor-thin margins will not be present for them in 2026.

However, this roster could very well be the best in the NFL, and the Broncos have improved in win totals in each year of the Sean Payton era. It's all working for the Broncos, and now with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the picture, it's hard to see how this team does not stack a ton of wins.

2. Los Angeles Chargers: 11-6

Los Angeles goes 11-6 for the third year in a row in our latest AFC record predictions. I guess hiring Mike McDaniel as the new offensive coordinator was a great move, but on paper, this team is the same caliber squad as they were in 2024 and 2025.

The Chargers have also been blown out in the playoffs in both seasons of the Jim Harbaugh era thus far, with quarterback Justin Herbert playing poorly. Los Angeles will be a good team, but they've firmly been stuck in that tier for years now.

3. Kansas City Chiefs: 9-8

Even when Patrick Mahomes was healthy in 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs were not a great team, and I am not sure this team got significantly better. The wide receiver and tight end rooms are still a bit of a mess, and the defense is still fielding some unknown positions all over the place.

Kansas City saw key players like Leo Chenal, Jaylen Watson, and Trent McDuffie leave this offseason. Yes, McDuffie was traded, but the defense did get gutted, and the offense, outside of overpaying for Kenneth Walker III, didn't get appreciably better.

The Chiefs should be able to scrape together nine wins, but that's it. This team just does not scare you at the moment.

4. Las Vegas Raiders: 4-13

The main purpose of 2026 for the Raiders should not be to win games; it should be to get Fernando Mendoza in a good spot to begin an ascension in 2027. Mendoza should start some games this year, which would not be a bad thing, but the roster is still a year away, and the new coaching staff could take some time to get going.

However, cautious optimism could be a valid feeling for fans. There is, if nothing else, a path for this team to begin winning some games next year if things progress the way they should in 2026.