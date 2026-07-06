2026 NFL Predictions: Updated record predictions for every double-digit win team

Jacksonville Jaguars: 10-7

The Jacksonville Jaguars come in with a 10-7 record prediction for the 2026 season. I keep coming back to this team losing Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency, as you could argue that each player was the best on their side of the ball for the team in 2025.

Jacksonville also shocked the NFL world a bit in 2025, winning 13 games when many hadn't thought this team could get close to that number. There is now an entire year's worth of film out on the team, so the entire coaching staff may have to adjust, leading to a slight regression but what would still be a solid season overall.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10-7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won eight games in the 2025 season, but the Carolina Panthers, the team that won the NFC South, also won eight games. The south appears to be wide open for the 2026 season, and the Buccaneers have had no issues winning the division in years prior.

This does lead me to believe that 2025 could have simply been an outlier year, as the team did struggle with bad coaching and mounting injuries. The Bucs may regress back to the mean, getting more consistent play from their offense, and have a ho-hum 10-win season, which would be enough to win the division.

Dallas Cowboys: 10-7

The Dallas Cowboys did a lot of great work on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, totally revamping the unit in a major change. The team did also win 7 games last year, so we can't pretend that this group was among the worst in the NFL - they were not.

Even if the defense is average, Dallas' top-7 offense, coupled with a competent defense, would be enough for double-digit wins.

Philadelphia Eagles: 10-7

Losing AJ Brown is going to hurt the Philadelphia Eagles offense in 2026, and having yet another new offensive coordinator also adds more uncertainty to the mix. I do believe the Eagles have enough to win at least 10 games for the fifth year in a row, but I just do not believe they made any sort of Super Bowl-caliber move this offseason.

It should be a fine year for the Eagles.

Washington Commanders: 10-7

Washington won 12 games in the 2024 season, getting within one game of the Super Bowl. The team then won just 5 games in 2025 in a massive regression. They'll finish, roughly, in the middle of those two seasons in 2026, as they added a ton of talent in free agency and simply got better players in the building.