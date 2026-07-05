2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated quarterback rankings as training camp looms

Folks, we are almost there. Training camps across the NFL are rapidly approaching, as the end of July really begins the final stretch of an NFL offseason. With preseason games also beginning in about one month, we are not too far away from the start of the regular season.

If the 2026 NFL Season is anything like the 2025 season, we're going to be in for a treat. And with the way the game has been heading, the quarterbacks typically end up deciding things one way or another. Yes, defenses are getting better, but this league is still quarterback-driven, and it will likely continue to be that.

With training camps on the horizon, let's get in an updated starting quarterback rankings. For teams that have a quarterback 'battle,' we'll predict the winner and also primarily base our rankings on 2025 production with a tad bit of 2026 projection.

Latest quarterback power rankings with training camp on the horizon

32. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson should be able to win the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback job, but as we know at this point, that is not saying much. Watson has been dreadful in his post-Houston Texans career, and I truly believe we are approaching a point where Watson is closer to being out of the league for good than remaining in the league as a backup in the future.

31. Geno Smith, New York Jets

Geno Smith is now on his third team in as many seasons for a reason. He has thrown 32 interceptions over the past two seasons and I guess is with the New York Jets to try and provide some sort of short-term stability. The Jets bringing in Smith may actually be a legitimate upgrade over who they had in 2025.

30. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett's counting stats were great for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025, but he went 1-11 as a starter and is clearly a backup-caliber quarterback. He's always been in that tier. The Cardinals did take Carson Beck in the 2026 NFL Draft this year, and I would be shocked if we didn't see Beck for multiple games, as Brissett is truly just a guy.

29. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis was insanely efficient in a very small sample size as the Green Bay Packers backup quarterback. His overall limited sample size as a starting quarterback does not do him any favors here, as he's very much in the 'unproven' category as we gets set for his first year with the Miami Dolphins.