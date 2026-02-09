2026 NFL Predictions: Way too early playoff picture predictions

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 to officially cap off the 2025 NFL Season, a year in which parity was at the forefront. The Super Bowl was definitely not a matchup that many of us expected, but that's the beauty of the league.

If 2025 is any indication, the 2026 season could be even more entertaining, so we could see some wild scenarios developing when September rolls around. In about a month, the league will embark on the NFL Free Agency period in a huge opportunity for each club to improve their respective rosters.

We've gotten very ahead of ourselves here and have outlined some way-too-early playoff picture predictions for the upcoming campaign.

Predicting the entire NFL playoff field for the 2026 season

AFC Playoff Predictions

1. Denver Broncos

Given the season we saw from the Denver Broncos and how this team got the no. 1 overall seed even without a solid run game and a top-end pass-catcher, it's hard to not look at the Broncos as a top contender for this seed again. The running back free agency class should present Denver with a great chance to get that room situated, and the Broncos could also be a logical team to swing a major trade for a wide receiver this offseason.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Hiring Jesse Minter feels like it's going to work out well for the Baltimore Ravens, a team that should immediately see massive defensive improvement, and a healthy Lamar Jackson on offense could get the Ravens right back near the top of the conference.

3. Buffalo Bills

Firing Sean McDermott was not a bad move, but hiring Joe Brady, who has been with the team throughout some of these heartbreaking playoff exits, feels like an odd move, but Buffalo did just take ownership of the AFC East for a five-year stretch before 2025, and if the New England Patriots regress a bit in 2026, which feels possible, the Bills could be back near the top.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars had an awesome season in 2025. The team will have to do a bit of work in free agency, but this feels like a team that is well-built and well-coached to sustain success in the AFC for years to come.

5. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots might not have a path to 14 wins again in 2026. Being able to win that many games two years in a row is a very challenging task. The Pats also had the easiest schedule in the NFL this past year, so all things considered, a regression could be coming.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

It's not like the Cincinnati Bengals are incapable of making the playoffs. A healthy Joe Burrow and even an average defense should be enough to secure 10-ish wins and a Wild Card spot in 2026.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

There is just no way the Kansas City Chiefs miss the playoffs for a second year in a row, right? While the roster isn't very good and Patrick Mahomes' status for Week 1 is up in the air, I just don't see how Kansas City doesn't squeak into the postseason in 2026.