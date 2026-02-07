NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 QB rankings as Super Bowl LX approaches

We're nearing the end of the 2025 NFL Season, as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will take us home this year in Super Bowl LX. On paper, the Seahawks are the better team and should win this one, but the Patriots do have the quarterback advantage.

And that's what we're going to focus on. Today's NFL is very quarterback-driven. Quarterbacks win the MVP award most every single season, and the Super Bowl champion is almost always quarterbacked by a top-5 player at the position. That's simply how the league has been trending the past 10 years or so.

Ahead of the final game of the 2025 NFL Season, Super Bowl LX, we've power-ranked the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL to wrap up our 2025 power ranking frenzy. For the rankings, we simply looked at the total body of work this year and did not at all give any consideration to any prior accomplishments.

Updated top 10 quarterback rankings as Super Bowl LX approaches

10. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs this year, and if 2025 showed us anything, it's that Mahomes continues to carry, no, drag this Chiefs team to success. Kansas City needs a major influx of talent in the offseason, but Mahomes is still largely the great quarterback we know him to be.

He tore his ACL and wasn't able to finish the season, and he didn't exactly light things up this year, so we can't rank him too high, but he still deserves respect as one of the very best in the league.

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert's numbers were not spectacular this year, but he was dealing with one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, but despite that, he led the Los Angeles Chargers into the playoffs. Herbert had another playoff stinker, but that's beside the point here. Herbert is a good player, and many NFL teams would love to have him as their starting quarterback.

8. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love had a very efficient season for the Green Bay Packers in 2025 and really has everything a franchise could want in a quarterback. The Packers kind of sputtered to the finish line thanks to a ton of injuries, and also blew a huge lead in the Wild Card Round to the Chicago Bears.

Nonetheless, Love has a high ceiling as a passer and is someone who can throw on the run and make a lot happen with his legs. He's no. 8 in our quarterback rankings.

7. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

It became abundantly clear just how good Bo Nix really is during the tail end of the Divisional Round, when the Denver Broncos beat the Buffalo Bills. Nix had to simply take that game into his own hands and go with in without a run game. The Broncos then faced the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game the following week, and not having Nix in the lineup again showed us how good the Broncos have it with their QB.

Sure, the numbers are not out of this world, but it's not some silly coincidence that the Broncos have won 24 regular season games over the past two seasons with Nix at the helm. He is every bit of a franchise quarterback.