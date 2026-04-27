2026 NFL Re-Draft: Major top-10 shakeup as teams get another chance

If the entire first round got another shot, would the first 32 selections look the same? Maybe, but maybe not. The 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and this closes the door on the last time teams can truly make notable change with their rosters approaching the main chunk of the NFL offseason.

Teams will now begin the process of getting their rookies under contract, and slowly but surely, offseason workouts will begin in varying capacities. With May right around the corner, the summer months of training camp are nearly here.

Let's continue hammering away at the NFL Draft, though, and dive into a re-draft of the first 10 picks. Would the selections look the same? Did the teams even make the correct moves?

2026 NFL Re-Draft: Wild shakeup in the top 10 as teams 'get' another chance

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

If the Las Vegas Raiders got to replay the NFL Draft 1,000 times over with the same exact class, they would take Fernando Mendoza each time. It's not up for discussion. Mendoza wasn't just propped up by a weaker quarterback class - he's got the goods.

In big moments, he's at his best. Mendoza is also quite accurate overall and has won from the pocket at a high level in college. His floor might be an average starter.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, New York Jets

The main difference, in my eyes, between David Bailey and Arvell Reese is that Bailey was more of a known quantity - more of a finished product. Reese, however, may end up having the higher ceiling, but it's not clear if that would be at inside linebacker or at a legitimate EDGE spot.

Reese might be able to do both in the league, but he could require a bit of patience and development. The New York Jets take that chance in this re-draft.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Taking Jeremiyah Love at pick 3 was not a bad idea, as Love could be another element for a future 2027 NFL Draft quarterback to benefit from for the Arizona Cardinals, but you could argue that protection up front is more important. Whether at right tackle or a move inside to guard, Francis Mauigoa has the size, skillset, and other traits to excel along the offensive line in the NFL.