2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

To be completely honest, this offseason has felt a lot less dramatic than in recent years. A rather weaker free agency class and a weaker draft class definitely brought the vibes down, if you will. Still, though, there were some major moves all throughout.

We saw some big-time players like Dexter Lawrence and Jaylen Waddle get traded, and Maxx Crosby almost get dealt. Now that the main fun of the NFL offseason is over, and the major roster shuffling is done, teams will begin preparing for many of the offseason activities as we progress through the rest of the spring and into the summer months.

For the most part, how a team looks now is going to be how they look when the 2026 NFL regular season begins in September. Let's get into our latest NFL power rankings, where we put a slight emphasis on the NFL Draft classes, but still mostly look at the overall roster itself, and also sprinkle in some of what happened in 2025.

Updated NFL Power Rankings following the 2026 NFL Draft

32. Arizona Cardinals

If nothing else, the Arizona Cardinals do seem to have a foundation being set on the offensive side of the ball, as Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick might have seen head-scratching at the moment, but this front office is clearly building toward 2027, as they've also made some offensive line investments this offseason, too.

However, at the moment, this is the worst team (and probably the worst roster) in the NFL at the moment.

31. Cleveland Browns

I loved what the Cleveland Browns did in the 2026 NFL Draft, but this team still does not have a viable quarterback situation, and that's the main thing bringing this team down. Cleveland is a firm 31st in our latest power rankings, but would be a lot higher even if they had an average passer on the roster.