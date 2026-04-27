2026 NFL Re-Draft: Major top-10 shakeup as teams get another chance

4. Tennessee Titans - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

With Love falling to the Tennessee Titans at pick four in our re-draft, the team makes the move. Having actually taken Carnell Tate, a run game is more important in today's NFL over having a laser show and being able to throw the ball all over the place.

With Love's pass-catching versatility, he'd arguably be a better fit for Cam Ward. Tennessee snags Love in our re-draft.

5. New York Giants - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The New York Giants now get in on the fun and are the ones who take Tate in this re-draft. Tate does have a body type like George Pickens and does boast similar athleticism and ball skills. Eventually paired up with Malik Nabers in this hypothetical, Jaxson Dart simply would not have an excuse to not break out in 2026.

6. Cleveland Browns - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Bailey falling to pick six may have prompted the Cleveland Browns to rethink their first-round selection here. The Kansas City Chiefs actually traded up into this spot to take Mansoor Delane, sending the Browns down to nine.

But if Bailey did fall, it'd be hard to imagine that General Manager Andrew Berry would pass him up.

7. Washington Commanders - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders have been missing and enforcer in the middle of the defense, so in this re-draft, they make the same move and take Sonny Styles. Styles is capable of wearing the green dot on defense and could be a key piece for Dan Quinn for years to come.

8. New Orleans Saints - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Again with the same pick, the New Orleans Saints landed a top-10 talent with Jordyn Tyson. Paired up with Chris Olave at wide receiver, New Orleans could really do some damage. The Saints also snagged Bryce Lance and still have Devaughn Vele, a solid possession option.

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs might have been a better fit for the Chiefs here. Downs is more of a Swiss Army Knife on the backend of the defense, being able to play near the line of scrimmage, and also having the ability to patrol on the backend of the secondary. Kansas City had taken Delane, but Downs might have been a better fit.

10. New York Giants - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Spencer Fano falls to pick 10 in our re-draft, so the Giants make the move. With tackle, guard, and even potentially center versatility, Fano could quickly emerge as one of the most valuable players from this entire draft class.