Browns' current NFL Draft haul could quietly put the entire AFC on notice

The Cleveland Browns are absolutely still one of the worst teams in the NFL right now, but this team has continued to stack talent ahead of Day 3 in the 2026 NFL Draft. With Rounds 4-7 coming up on Saturday, the Browns will have one final chance to load up this roster.

And quietly, even including last year's stellar haul, the Browns front office continues to add talent to improve the long-term outlook of this group. General Manager Andrew Berry has done an awesome job thus far.

Now, yes, the Browns won't know just how good their 2026 class will be for a few years, probably, but the talent they brought in, especially related to the consensus board, and the way they are building this roster is spectacular and is truly setting the stage for a rookie quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns are again bringing in an insane NFL Draft haul

Here is the Browns haul thus far, and it's a good one:



Round 1: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Round 1: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Round 2: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Round 2: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Round 3: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Currently, the Browns still have four more picks in the fifth round and a seventh-round selection. Berry could package some of those fifth-rounders to even move up into Round 4 for one of the many falling prospects.

Spencer Fano is a rare offensive line prospect who may have tackle, guard, and center flexibility. After adding Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins along the offensive line, the Browns continue to build that unit, as it suddenly looks quite solid on paper.

The wide receiver duo of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston complement each other nicely. Concepcion is more of the shifty variety and is quite dangerous with the ball in his hands. Boston is a Courtland Sutton-type of receiver who can use his size to gain advantages over defensive backs.

Grabbing Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was also a wonderful pick, as he was largely seen as a Round 1 prospect. Not only can McNeil-Warren be a 'roamer' safety on the backend of the defense, but he can also get physical near the line of scrimmage and help with run defense. Austin Barber in Round 3 is another potential starter along the offensive line and could be a future option at either guard or tackle.

It is not at all a stretch to say that the Browns may have landed five starters with their first five picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Yes, it's very early, as none of them have stepped onto an NFL field before, but it's hard to argue with the sheer amount of talent Berry has been able to land thus far.