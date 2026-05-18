2026 NFL Season: Ceiling and floor record predictions for every NFC team

Minnesota Vikings

Ceiling: 11-6

Floor: 8-9

Kyler Murray flirts with playing the best football of his career in a breakout first season with Minnesota, helping the team to a double-digit win season and, likely, a top Wild Card seed in the NFC. The talent on this team is quite good, but it's not overwhelming.

This should also make for a very high floor, as Kevin O'Connell is a rock-solid head coach, and, if nothing else, there is a history of modest production that Murray should bring to the team.

New Orleans Saints

Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 5-12

The Saints won four of five games to end the 2025 NFL Season, so this team is on the right track. A year two breakout season from Tyler Shough and the defense taking another step forward has the Saints reaching 10 wins at best. The overall roster talent still needs some finishing touches, but the potential is there.

The floor would see Shough not get much better from his rookie season and the defense would remain in this middle tier, leading to a disappointing 5-win season.

New York Giants

Ceiling: 11-6

Floor: 5-12

Jaxson Dart is a legitimate dual-threat quarterback and could shock the NFL world in 2026 - he was quite productive as a rookie, and with a veteran coaching staff in place, a breakout is on the table. However, Dart's reckless method of playing could remain with him in 2026, leading to the offense failing to hit its potential.

The defense is solid on paper, but it's likely not going to be good enough to pick up the pieces if Dart and the offense can't improve.

Philadelphia Eagles

Ceiling: 12-5

Floor: 9-8

Philadelphia does have the roster talent to again be among the better teams in the NFL, but another new offensive coordinator and a quarterback with some clear limitations could hamper this team's ceiling. With some other teams on this list, though, there is a high floor with Philly, as the roster talent is excellent, and this team still manages to win a lot of games despite not coming off as the most stable team.