2026 NFL Season: Notable players who now make more than LeBron James

In one of the biggest moves in professional sports history, future Hall of Famer LeBron James, arguably one of the greatest athletes of all-time, inked a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. James is clearly trying to end his career with another title and actually followed through on taking a 'discount' to help out a team.

That is something that sometimes pops up in other professional sports. Notably, Tom Brady never really seemed to get paid as much as he could have, but the reasoning always seemed to be to afford his teams more financial flexibility to build up a loaded roster.

According to spotrac, the contract James signed is actually worth $7,946,884, or $3,973,442 per season. With an annual value under $4 million per year, let's look at some notable NFL players who make more than James.

Listing notable NFL players that make more per year than LeBron James

Obviously, most quarterbacks, even backups, are going to be making more per year than James. For example, first overall pick Fernando Mendoza's rookie deal is worth just over $14 million per year. The highest-paid quarterback on a per-year basis is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who makes just over $63 million per year. Let's look at a handful of quarterbacks who make more than James...

Andy Dalton, Philadelphia Eagles, $4 million per year

Andy Dalton, who once was the starting quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, is now on the Philadelphia Eagles and making $4 million per season on his current contract.

James Winston, New York Giants, $4 million per year

Jameis Winston, one of the more fun personalities in the NFL, was once the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's now on the New York Giants making $4 million per season.

Kenny Pickett, Carolina Panthers, $4 million per year

Kenny Pickett, a former first-round pick, is closer to being a third-string-caliber quarterback and is now on the Carolina Panthers. He is also making $4 million per year.

JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings, $5.46 million per year

JJ McCarthy has not been able to find his groove with the Minnesota Vikings through his two years in the NFL, but he is getting paid about $5.5 million per season. With Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz in the picture, I almost wonder if McCarthy is closer to being the QB3 than we think.

Let's check out some other players who are getting paid more per year than James.