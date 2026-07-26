NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Full league rankings with training camps beginning

We're finally at the training camp point of the 2026 NFL Offseason. While every single team isn't quite back yet, many are, representing a major milestone this year that all NFL fans should love, as it means we are one sizeable step closer to the start of the regular season.

We'll also see the preseason action and final roster cuts as well. And, unfortunately, we'll also see some injuries as well. With the regular season less than two months away, and training camps beginning, now is the perfect time to unroll some league NFL power rankings.

Let's do that here, ranking all 32 teams based on what we believe to be their standing when the 2026 regular season begins.

Full league NFL Power Rankings with training camps ramping up

32. Arizona Cardinals

This should not come as a shock, as the Arizona Cardinals just do not have much of anything going for them in the 2026 season. This team was in a bit of a standoff with Jacoby Brissett, for reference. At this point, the Cardinals need to see what they have in Carson Beck at some point during the 2026 season.

If nothing else, they can at least put rear ends in seats with a rookie quarterback starting, as that does tend to be a draw for many people. But for the 2026 season, the Cardinals are trapped in the best division in football and are also the worst team in the NFL.

It's one of the worst situations we have seen an NFL team in the middle of in quite some time, and it's going to end as we expect. This team will struggle to win more than a handful of games this year.

31. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are No. 31 in our power rankings with training camps beginning, as they are not in much better shape. The Brown quarterback room may actually be worse than the Cardinals room right now, as neither Deshaun Watson nor Shedeur Sanders inspires any confidence in this team for 2026.

The Browns also obviously traded Myles Garrett in a clear long-term rebuild move. Cleveland has drafted well in recent years, but that doesn't really give them much hope for the 2026 season, as they are worst at the most important position in sports.

And they also traded their best player, so it should be, unfortunately, another season to forget for this franchise.