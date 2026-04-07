2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking league's top head coaches as NFL Draft nears

Without a top-end head coach, no franchise in the NFL is going to sustain any sort of success. And, much like the quarterback position, a head coach can usually show that he's got "it" sooner, rather than later.

There is a good bit of head coaching turnover in the NFL. It feels like each offseason cycle brings at least five different openings, and this past cycle was definitely a big one, as long-time head coaches like Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh were let go by their now-former teams.

However, there are some teams that could not be in more of a stable position with their current head coach. Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, we power-ranked the 10 best coaches in the NFL. Where did we go wrong?

2026 NFL Power Rankings: Head coach rankings with the NFL Draft rapidly approaching

10. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

It's hard to not have Dan Campbell on this list. Despite the Detroit Lions missing the playoffs in 2025 in shocking fashion, this team was still in a position to yet again win the NFC North, but some injuries and a poor defensive finish is what ended things.

However, in the Campbell era, the Lions have turned into a total juggernaut after being the laughingstock of the league for years. Campbell's rugged, hard-nosed personality and clear results are an indicator that he is still among the best in the NFL, even after a down season. Following his first season as the Lions head coach back in 2021, when they went 3-13-1, Detroit has since gone 45-23. which is a .671 winning percentage.

9. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

Through two years with the Los Angeles Chargers, there does appear to be a ceiling with Jim Harbaugh. In both seasons, the Chargers have gone 11-6 in the regular season and one-and-done in the playoffs, losing in brutal fashion. Still, though, Harbaugh has won wherever he lands, and that's been the case with the Chargers.

Sporting a brutal offensive line was the main reason for LA's lack of playoff success, so if that unit can get shored up for 2026, Harbaugh's career would make you believe that a deep playoff run is possible.