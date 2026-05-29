2026 NFL season: Predicting what week rookie quarterbacks will start

We could see an extreme rarity for the NFL at the beginning of the 2026 season: No rookies starting at quarterback around the league.

The 2022 season is a rare exception to the rule, but for the majority of the last 20 years, there has been at least one rookie quarterback under center for the start of an NFL season, and we potentially won't have one at the start of the 2026 season.

Even with Fernando Mendoza's credentials as the Heisman Trophy winner, National Champion, and the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, it's possible that this year will be just the second in the past 19 years overall where every first-year signal caller will have to wait for his chance.

If not Week 1, when? When will we see rookie quarterbacks starting for their respective teams -- if at all -- in 2026? What weeks could make the most sense?

2026 NFL season: Predicting when rookie quarterbacks will get their first start

Fernando Mendoza, Raiders: Week 8 (@ Jets)

The Raiders have an interesting situation at the quarterback position, and they've been vocal about wanting veteran Kirk Cousins to start the entire year if possible. Why is that? Well, they clearly subscribe to the idea that rookie QBs can benefit from sitting, but they also want to see Cousins play well and elevate the offense.

It would make a lot of sense, however, for Week 8 to be the first time we see Fernando Mendoza on the field. The Raiders have a home game against the Rams in Week 7, and if things haven't gone well up until that point, Week 8 serves as a perfect spot for Mendoza to make his debut.

The Jets are not expected to be great, the pressure is lessened by Mendoza making his debut on the road, and the season won't be out of reach at this point, in all likelihood.

Ty Simpson, Rams: Week 18 (vs. Seahawks)

It's almost certain that we won't see Ty Simpson this season unless it's as an injury replacement, and we're not predicting Matthew Stafford to have an injury in 2026.

With that in mind, the most likely time we'd see Simpson take the field as a starter has to be Week 18. The Rams face off against the Seahawks in Week 18, but it's possible they would already have the division wrapped up at that point.

Either that, or we could see the Rams' seeding for the playoffs already determined by Week 18, and the idea of Simpson starting here could make sense in a number of scenarios.

Carson Beck, Cardinals: Week 4 (@ Giants)

Carson Beck might be the first quarterback we see starting for an NFL team this season. And that's not really a hot take at all.

The Arizona Cardinals know that this year is an evaluation year, and they will have a short leash on Jacoby Brissett because, quite frankly, Brissett might actually give the team the best opportunity to win games. And with that in mind, he could potentially spoil the Cardinals' chances at getting the highest draft pick possible for 2026.

Playing Carson Beck as early as possible makes sense for a variety of reasons for the Cardinals. They would obviously get the chance to evaluate Beck and determine if he's franchise QB material, but they also would put themselves in prime NFL Draft position if he isn't able to play up to that level.

The first three games of the season for the Cardinals are against the Chargers, Seahawks, and 49ers. If they are 0-3 after those first three games, they might quickly pull the plug on Brissett.

Cade Klubnik, Jets: Week 14 (vs. Broncos)

Unless the New York Jets are in playoff contention coming out of their Week 13 bye, it would seem reasonable to expect them to potentially give Cade Klubnik a look for the final month of the season.

One of the most common times to make a change at the quarterback position is during the bye week, and after 12 weeks, we'll know for certain whether or not Geno Smith is able to put the Jets in position to compete for a playoff spot.

If not, then getting an evaluation on Klubnik and helping inform the quarterback decision for 2027 and beyond will be essential. The Broncos boast one of the best defenses in the NFL, but Klubnik would be able to take his lumps and go out and make plays while playing with house money at this point in the season.