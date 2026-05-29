Even though the rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class haven't played in a regular season game yet, that won't stop us from looking at the 2027 NFL Draft and what it could bring. It feels like we say this every year, but next year's draft does appear to be a lot better from top to bottom.

And the projected quarterback class could be quite good, so for teams that project to be among the worst in the NFL and need a franchise quarterback, there is some light at the end of the tunnel, but nothing is guaranteed at the moment.

As OTAs ramp up across the league and we near June, let's crack open an NFL mock draft and check out how the first 10 picks may look. For the order, we used NFL Spin Zone's most recent league power rankings, and simply flipped it around.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Updated top-10 draft predictions as OTAs ramp up

1. Miami Dolphins - Arch Manning, QB, Texas

At this point, it's hard to imagine that Arch Manning doesn't go first overall in next year's NFL Draft. While he may not have necessarily been the top quarterback prospect this past year, another year of college under his belt should firmly have him in this conversation.

The Miami Dolphins could struggle to win a single game this year. Despite signing Malik Willis in free agency, this roster might be one of the worst we have seen in the 17-game era, and a new coaching staff also increases the team's chances of not winning many games.

2. Arizona Cardinals - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Dante Moore also opted to return to school for the 2026 college football season. Moore is another top quarterback prospect and would surely hear his name called quite early on. If the Arizona Cardinals have the second overall pick, Moore could realistically hear his name called then. A team in a similar spot as the Dolphins, the Cardinals just do not have much going for them, but they did snag Carson Beck in the NFL Draft back in April.

It would not be a shock if Beck ended up starting games for the team this year, especially with Jacoby Brissett seemingly upset with his current contract at the moment. The Cardinals are stuck in the best division in football and won't make any progress without a franchise passer.