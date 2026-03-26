2027 NFL Draft quarterback prospect stole the show at Ohio State pro day

We're just one month away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and yet NFL teams simply cannot ignore the reality that the 2027 NFL Draft has the chance to be one of the best we've ever seen at the quarterback position.

The 2026 Ohio State pro day served as an important reminder of that, and perhaps a reminder to the many NFL teams in attendance that there is no need to trip over themselves to achieve instant gratification. With Fernando Mendoza expected to be the 1st overall pick, there's only one other getting 1st-round hype right now: Ty Simpson of Alabama.

With the QB class in 2026 looking rather thin, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin reminded everyone that the 2027 class has a ton to offer.

Julian Sayin reminded everyone at Ohio State pro day of how special 2027 NFL Draft can be

A lot of eyes on Carnell Tate, here are some of his catches with Julian Sayin.



Also a great chance for Sayin to impress NFL Scouts a year early: pic.twitter.com/PwDhl9j6z3 — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) March 25, 2026

Everyone likes to poke fun at quarterback performances at pro days nowadays, but the talent of a prospect like Julian Sayin is undeniable. It jumps off the screen when you watch the throws he's making for Carnell Tate here.

It doesn't really get discussed all that often, but there's a lot of pressure on the quarterbacks throwing passes to wide receivers being showcased at an NFL pro day. Not that Carnell Tate's status is a question mark at this point. He will undoubtedly be one of the first players off the board in April's draft.

With that in mind, the pressure is still on for a quarterback to make him look good at a pro day, and Julian Sayin kind of stole his thunder a little bit here.

With so many representatives from NFL teams in attendance, including general managers and coaches from teams picking in the top 10 overall, there's no doubt that this performance caused some teams to put a little star or something next to Sayin's name in the 2027 class.

Sayin finished 4th in the Heisman voting last year, so he's not just being discovered by the NFL or anything, but once again, he can serve as a reminder of the fact that next year's quarterback class could be absolutely bonkers.

Not only is Sayin expected to contend for QB1 status, but there are players like Dante Moore, Arch Manning, and others who will be in that conversation.

Unless certain ownership groups are completely oblivious to what is out there for 2027, the upcoming class of QB prospects might even cause teams to give extra leash to coaches and GMs to see their vision through. Patience is a virtue, but not one often practiced by NFL teams. Perhaps that will change thanks to this wildly talented upcoming QB class.