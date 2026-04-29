2027 NFL Mock Draft: 5 teams poised to draft a Round 1 QB next year

Even with the 2026 NFL Draft now in the books, some have already turned to the 2027 NFL Draft and how flat-out loaded it could be at the quarterback position. That was going to be the case for 2026, but there were some players who opted to return to school for another season.

That left this year's class quite weak overall. Even with two quarterbacks going in Round 1, Ty Simpson, for example, was not exactly a slam-dunk first-round pick. This left some teams still without any sort of plan at the position.

But there could always be the 2027 NFL Draft that swoops in and fixes things. In fact, these five teams could already be preparing to take a big swing on a Round 1 quarterback in next year's NFL Draft.

Looking at five teams that could have a QB in mind in Round 1 of the 2027 NFL Draft

Miami Dolphins

If nothing else, the Miami Dolphins had a metric-ton of NFL Draft capital this year, as they got more closer to the draft by trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos. Even with the Dolphins being in a clear rebuilding scenario, the front office paid up for Malik Willis.

The Dolpins could be banking on Willis perhaps taking the route of other cast-off quarterbacks who broke out on new teams, but that would absolutely be off the table if Miami had a top-5 pick in 2027. Willis could be a functional starter for them, but they had that with Tua Tagovailoa.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals were stuck in no man's land in the NFL Draft. Arizona stood pat at pick three and selected Jeremiyah Love. They also beefed up the offensive line by signing Isaac Seumalo and drafting Chase Bisontis. On paper, the Cardinals offense is coming together, and it's clear that the front office wants to build up that side of the ball, so, ideally, they could 'plop' a rookie quarterback right into the room in 2027 and suddenly have an encouraging group.

Whether it's Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, or Carson Beck starting games, there really isn't much of a chance that the team gets nearly good enough quarterback play this year.