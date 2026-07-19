2027 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

9. New Orleans Saints - Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

The New Orleans Saints were a fun team in the 2025 season and added a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball. It could be time for the defense to get in on the fun. Dylan Stewart is the best pass-rusher in the country and would be a day one impact starter for the defense.

10. New York Giants - David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

With Dexter Lawrence no longer in the picture, the New York Giants could look to the NFL Draft to find some sort of interior presence for the long-term. The Giants were able to land an additional first-round pick in this past year's NFL Draft for Lawrence, which was a great return.

11. Washington Commanders - Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

The Washington Commanders added a ton of new talent on the defensive side of the ball this past offseason in an effort to simply field a more talented, competitive group, but it's also important that General Manager Adam Peters begins to find more 'hits' in the NFL Draft, and Leonard Moore feels like one of the safer prospects this coming season.

12. New York Jets - Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

As of now, the Jets have three first-round picks in the 2027 draft, so it'd be difficult for GM Darren Mougey to not find at least one impact player. Continuing to build up the offense would be a wise idea, as it's much easier to field a competitive defense in today's NFL.

13. Minnesota Vikings - Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

The Minnesota Vikings could beef up the trenches and take Trevor Goosby with Brian O'Neill entering the final year of his contract. Getting younger at tackle would not be a bad idea at all.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers - Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

The Pittsburgh Steelers picking No. 14 in the 2027 draft would honestly put them in no man's land, so they'd probably have to just stay put and take the best player available with the first-round quarterbacks all off the board at this point.

15. New York Jets - Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Jets use their third of three first-round picks to add to the secondary, taking Elliss Robinson from Georgia.

16. Chicago Bears - Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

The Bears were not able to get to the pass enough in 2025 and really didn't address that this offseason, so getting better up front could be a huge priority in 2027.