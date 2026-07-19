2027 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

25. New England Patriots - Kenyatta Jackson Jr., EDGE, Ohio State

The New England Patriots could use more juice up front, and with the increased difficulty in schedules from 2025 into 2026, you almost wonder if this roster is going to be exposed a bit, as thier slate in 2025 was rather easy, so the Patriots could end up using more help in the trenches.

26. San Francisco 49ers - Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The San Francisco 49ers have always put a huge emphasis along the defensive line, and it's been a huge reason why this team has played in two Super Bowls since the 2019 season. The Niners take Matayo Uiagalelei at pick 26 and add yet another competent player up front.

27. Dallas Cowboys - Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

The Dallas Cowboys revamped the defensive side of the ball this offseason, but it might require more than one offseason of additions before that unit is totally complete, so I'd not be shocked if the defense was a point of emphasis when the 2027 draft rolled around, and to be fair to this franchise, the Cowboys typically draft quite well.

28. Kansas City Chiefs - Mario Craver, WR, Texas A&M

The Kansas City Chiefs oddly didn't do anything notable at wide receiver this offseason. I'd honestly not be shocked if the team ended up signing Stefon Diggs, but even in that event, he would not present any sort of long-term solution. The 2026 could reveal a major need at the position.

29. Baltimore Ravens - Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Derrick Henry is getting up there in age, and the best course of action to preserve the length of his career could be to give him someone who could come in and take a few carries off his load. Henry is currently under contract through the 2027 season.

30. Seattle Seahawks - Kade Pieper, OC, Iowa

The Seattle Seahawks snag some interior offensive line help in this mock draft, taking Kade Pieper from Iowa. With how strong the team's roster is overall, drafting for need could be what this team embraces with their first pick next April.

31. Buffalo Bills - A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Despite the Buffalo Bills defense being excellent at defending the pass in 2025, they struggled big-time against the run. Yes, there is a new coaching staff in town, but the team will still need more beef up front at some point.

32. Cleveland Browns - Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

This pick originally belonged to the Los Angeles Rams. Browns' GM Andrew Berry has done a solid job in the NFL Draft in recent years. Jelani McDonald had 80 total tackles for Texas in 2025, so getting a defensive back who isn't afraid to hit is a must in any secondary.