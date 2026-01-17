2027 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions for incredible class

The 2026 NFL Draft is still three months away, but it's not too early to take a look at the 2027 NFL Draft.

The 2027 NFL Draft class is going to be one of the most highly anticipated draft classes in recent memory, given the potential influx of talent coming to the NFL at positions like quarterback and wide receiver. The class of 2027 has it all when it comes to star power and the ability to drive engagement with polarizing prospects.

The 2026 class is not to be overlooked, by any means, but you can bet that teams will have a very good feel for the 2027 class and how they can plan accordingly for the future. We know it's way too early, but we're taking a look at a complete 1st-round 2027 NFL mock draft.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning tops insane future class of prospects

1. Cleveland Browns: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Despite a ton of odd pushback on this idea, I’ve been saying for a long time that whenever Arch Manning declares for the draft, he’s going to be the top pick. And it’s impossible to see this far into the future, but you can’t help but wonder if the Browns get the #1 pick, would the Manning family force a trade somewhere else?

2. Las Vegas Raiders: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

The expectation is that the Raiders are going to use the #1 overall pick in this year’s draft on quarterback Fernando Mendoza. If they get one more shot inside the top two picks overall, getting a piece like Jeremiah Smith to go along with Mendoza, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty? Well, they’d sell a lot of jerseys, if nothing else.

3. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The New York Jets might get a mulligan on taking Dante Moore after all. Moore is just 20 years old and has tremendous talent, but clearly felt like there were elements of his game he wanted to improve before making the jump to the NFL. Especially with him being all but guaranteed as a top-5 pick, he’s really taking a massive risk.

4. Arizona Cardinals: DJ Lagway, QB, Baylor

Baylor won the transfer bidding for quarterback DJ Lagway, another phenomenal talent whose stock in next year’s draft is largely dependent on what he does in 2026. Another prospect who is just 20 years old right now, Lagway might need another couple years of refinement, but if he’s in the class of 2027, QB-needy teams will be all over it.