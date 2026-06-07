2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

Before any games are played, it's safe to say that the 2027 NFL Draft class is going to be the most anticipated in recent memory.

Teams adjusted their strategy for the 2026 NFL Draft based on the quality of prospects coming out of the college ranks next year, and the intrigue from NFL fan bases watching college football this year will be at an all-time high.

This upcoming draft class really has it all: Star power at the quarterback position, elite playmakers on both sides of the ball, blue-chip players in the trenches, and much more. As we get into the depths of the football offseason, we're going to fire up a brand-new 1st-round NFL mock draft prediction.

The order for this mock draft was generated by Tankathon, and every pick was made based on each team's strategy in 2026, future free agents, and implications of what it would mean to finish in these particular draft slots.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins land Arch Manning on top of brand new 1st-round predictions

1. Miami Dolphins: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The Miami Dolphins obviously took a risk this offseason on free agent quarterback Malik Willis, who has ties to GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley from their time together in Green Bay. Time will tell if Willis is going to be able to make a good enough impression to be the Dolphins' quarterback beyond this year, but finishing with the #1 overall pick would give them clear direction here.

The Dolphins brought in a massive class of rookies to overhaul the roster and rebuild the way Sullivan and Hafley see fit. The centerpiece of any rebuild, however, is the quarterback position. Arch Manning once again has huge expectations to live up to, but if he plays the way we saw down the stretch last season, he'll be the unquestioned QB1 in an absolutely loaded class.

2. Arizona Cardinals: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Arizona Cardinals cut Kyler Murray this offseason, and while they threw a dart at Carson Beck in the 3rd round of this year's draft, the long-term quarterback situation is still very much a question mark.

The Cardinals are now led by head coach Mike LaFleur, who is going to want someone to come in and be the guy he attaches his name to as the head coach of an NFL team. Right now, Dante Moore is considered by some to be the QB1 of this class, which you might hear about 6 or 7 different names at this point.

But as far as what each player showed last season, Moore might be the highest-graded NFL prospect at this point in time. He made some big-time throws under pressure, and would have easily been a top 3 pick if he had left school after last season.