2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

5. Tennessee Titans: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

The Titans watched a huge run on quarterbacks open up this class, leaving them with their pick of the non-QB litter.

This would be a brutal scenario, anyway, because choosing between players like Colin Simmons and Jeremiah Smith is not easy. It feels like one of those scenarios where you really can't go wrong either way.

The Titans went after Carnell Tate with their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so they circle back to their need off the edge and get an elite pressure player here in the 1st round of the 2027 NFL Draft. There are not many players who can truly impact games like Colin Simmons, who dominated SEC competition last season.

He's got 21 sacks, 29.5 tackles for loss, and 6 forced fumbles in just his first two college seasons. He'd be a #1 pick candidate in "normal" years.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Speaking of players who would be top pick candidates in normal years, Jeremiah Smith feels like he has a legitimate chance of contending for the distinction of "best player overall" in this year's draft. When it comes to prospects checking every possible box, Jeremiah Smith fits the description.

Size, speed, hands, route running, playmaking ability, football IQ, production, reliability...It's all there for Smith, and it's been there ever since he stepped foot on campus at Ohio State.

The Raiders would probably love to get their hands on Smith to sort of complete their revamped offensive weaponry arsenal. Fernando Mendoza is the centerpiece of it all at the quarterback position, but the recent 1st-round picks of Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers already give the Raiders some enviable playmakers on paper. If they can add Jeremiah Smith, it could be the final piece of the puzzle.