2027 NFL mock draft: Star-studded QB class loads up new top-10 predictions

We have yet to even see the 2026 NFL Draft class hit the field, but get used to hearing about the 2027 NFL Draft class. The NFL knows this is a special group of incoming prospects, and teams are planning accordingly.

The 2027 NFL Draft has the type of star power at the premium positions (QB, WR, EDGE, CB) that NFL teams absolutely covet. There are going to be franchise cornerstone types of prospects and blue-chip players littered all throughout the first round, but this is shaping up to be a rather special top 10 overall.

And that's exactly what we're going to look at in this brand-new 2027 NFL mock draft scenario as the NFL schedule release looms: The top 10 picks overall. We're basing the order on a recent set of NFL Power Rankings to throw some variety into where teams are slotted.

2027 NFL mock draft: Arch Manning still #1 in new top-10 predictions

1. Miami Dolphins: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The Miami Dolphins are one of the most obvious rebuilding teams in the NFL this season, and if they end up with the #1 overall pick, it's likely going to mean that the Malik Willis signing didn't work out.

The Dolphins got the rebuilding process underway this offseason with a handful of massive moves, including cutting Tua Tagovailoa, trading Jaylen Waddle, cutting Tyreek Hill, and plenty more major decisions. The new regime is putting their stamp on the roster, and getting the #1 pick in next year's draft would certainly mean a new quarterback.

Right now, the favorite to be the top quarterback selected in a loaded class is Arch Manning. More than just having the Manning name, Arch is a true dual-threat at the position and has elite physical tools. He's a no-brainer at this point.

2. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The New York Jets have shown outstanding patience with the quarterback position under Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn. Even with three first-round picks and a massive 2026 NFL Draft class, the Jets didn't use any pick on a quarterback until they took Clemson's Cade Klubnik in the 4th round, a pretty outstanding value.

Still, if the Jets end up picking this high in 2027, the priority is going to be the best quarterback available. And after taking his teammate Kenyon Sadiq in 2026, they get Oregon's Dante Moore as a "consolation" for missing out on Arch Manning.

And honestly, Moore might be the more highly regarded prospect by NFL teams considering his sample size at this point.