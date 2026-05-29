2027 NFL Mock Draft: Updated top-10 draft predictions as OTAs ramp up

3. New York Jets - CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Three quarterbacks in a row to begin the NFL Draft would not be a major shock, especially if the Dolphins, Cardinals, and Jets all end up with the top-3 picks. In this scenario, the Jets would simply have to take the best remaining quarterback, and that might be Notre Dame's CJ Carr.

Funnily enough, the Jets starting quarterback this year, Geno Smith, was on the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, one year before Seattle replaced him with Sam Darnold. And in 2025, Smith was on the Las Vegas Raiders, one year before he got replaced with Fernando Mendoza...

4. Cleveland Browns - Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Drew Mestemarker is now at Oklahoma State and could be another quarterback who hears his named called quite early in the NFL Draft. With the Browns picking at fifth in our mock draft, they make the move. While the Deshaun Watson trade has blown up in the Browns' faces, General Manager Andrew Berry has otherwise done a pretty rockin' job at drafting key players, so there'd be reason to believe that Mestemaker would end up as a functional quarterback for the franchise.

5. Las Vegas Raiders - Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

The one notable area where the Raiders could afford to improve big-time is wide receiver, and Jeremiah Smith could end up being the best player in next year's class. With the Raiders wide receiver room looking like it does at the moment, this could be a huge free agency need in 2027 and a Round 1 need in the NFL Draft.

And it would absolutely be the Mendoza show in full force in 2027.

6. New Orleans Saints - Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

The New Orleans Saints picking sixth overall would be a major disappointment given how solid the team looked down the stretch in 2025, but on paper, this roster really isn't missing all that much. New Orleans could use a cornerback boost, though, as they've seen guys like Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor depart in free agency over the past two seasons, so this is a major issue that could need correcting big-time.