A few teams in the AFC that made the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season are set to disappoint and miss the postseason in 2025.

There is a ton of parity in the NFL, so teams are consistently in and out of the postseason, and that's just how this league works. Well, the AFC was supposed to be a loaded conference in 2024, but teams like the Bengals, Browns, Jaguars, and Dolphins all had shaky years.

Could we see some 2024 playoff teams in the AFC straight-up miss the postseason in 2025?

3 AFC playoff teams who will disappoint and miss the postseason in 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittburgh Steelers won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season and made the playoffs, but we all saw just how weak and fragile this team was, and their QB situation may have gotten a lot worse with Aaron Rodgers, who is 41 years old and could truly regress for good in 2025. The offensive line in Pittsburgh is a bit of a mess, and some of the key defensive players like TJ Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, an Cam Heyward are getting old, so the Steelers could be in trouble in 2025 and miss the playoffs.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games in the 2024 NFL Season, but the main issue we saw with this team was a distinct ceiling, especially on offense. The offense primarily ran the ball and really did not ask Justin Herbert to do a whole lot, and the defense was sound. While LA had made additions this offseason, Herbert has historically hovered around .500 as a QB, and while he is a franchise passer, he has never been one to carry his team when needed.

The Chargers do have a good QB, but there are a few in the conference who are better and could turn out to be a better QB. LA might be in for a regression season in 2025 given the ascension of other teams and their good-not-great QB.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens last missed the postseason back in 2021, and that was a year where Lamar Jackson only managed to start 12 games. Baltimore finished 8-9 that year, but Jackson has been able to stay on the field in 2023 and 2024. I had to think this way, but is Lamar Jackson due for another year where he's in and out of the lineup? This is a QB who uses his legs more than any other in the NFL, and that's been the primary reason why he's missed action. I don't want to see this happen, obviously, but what if it does and the AFC North ends up being wide open?