NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers ahead of mandatory minicamp

The Super Bowl is not exactly won on paper, but there is always a lot we can learn from the NFL offseason. As the 2025 NFL offseason has progressed, we've been learning a lot about each team around the league and their chances of upending the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles this season.

The Eagles will have plenty of competition from AFC teams in 2025 as we look at the latest NFL Power Rankings, which feature four teams in the top five overall. Who is the biggest challenger to the Eagles coming out of the NFC? Are the Lions and Commanders in danger of regression years this year?

We have a lot of offseason thoughts, especially after the Steelers finally got a deal done with Aaron Rodgers. Where does your favorite team rank after all the latest offseason action?

NFL Power Rankings: Lions and Commanders both falling after tough offseasons

32. Cleveland Browns

The Browns have a horrendous quarterback situation, a rough-looking offensive line, one of the best players on their defense dealing with an injury, and they play in a very tough division. This is shaping up to be a brutal year for Cleveland, but someone like Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel figuring it out and becoming a viable long-term solution could turn the tide. The Browns had a decent draft class in 2025 overall and they’re going to need those guys to grow up fast. They could lose a lot of games in 2025 but still be one of the league’s most interesting and entertaining teams.

31. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints were stuck in a tough situation this offseason because the status of Derek Carr has been up in the air. It’s fair at this point to say that was an ill-advised pickup, but remember at the beginning of last season when this team scored 91 points in the first two weeks? That feels like a lifetime ago. We saw last season that you can’t just plug any quarterback into the lineup and this team is going to have success. Some stability at head coach with Kellen Moore coming in could give this team a better chance, but it still feels like this is arguably the worst QB situation in the league, and that will have an effect.

30. Tennessee Titans

The Titans are in Year 1 of a true reloading phase, but it seems like the team itself refuses to truly acknowledge it. They brought in aging free agents last year, and they did it again in 2025. I don’t understand the strategy considering we’re talking about two different GMs running the team in 2024 nad 2025, but Mike Borgonzi has seen the way it's done before and seems confident he’s got the right ingredients to compete this season. Cam Ward could be the jolt this Titans franchise needed to take that next step, but I still think this team wins around 5 games in 2025.

29. New York Jets

The Jets went from having one of the most talented rosters in the NFL last year according to most metrics to having one of the worst situations in the league. It could be a tough first year on the job for new GM Darren Mougey as well as head coach Aaron Glenn, but this was always going to be a longer-term fix after the previous regime put all their chips in the center on Aaron Rodgers. The rebuilding process is going to take some time and the Jets took a calculated risk on Justin Fields.

I think this team is going to be jockeying for position at the front of the line for 2026 NFL Draft prospects at quarterback and will be a contender for most likely team to sell at the 2025 NFL trade deadline.