3 bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season
The bulk of Week 11 in the 2024 NFL Season is almost upon us, so let's make three bold predictions for the upcoming games. We've already seen the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in Week 11. We've still got the bulk of Week 11 yet to happen.
Being that we are now getting late into the season, the NFL playoff picture is most certainly starting to come into shape, and this is especially true in the AFC, where there may only be nine legitimate tea3ms vying for seven spots, and six of those teams seem pretty locked-in the playoffs at this moment.
Let's get bold and make three bold predictions for Week 11.
Anthony Richardson and the Colts upset the New York Jets
The Indianapolis Colts are traveling to face the New York Jets in Week 11, and the big story here is that Anthony Richardson is back in the starting lineup for Indy. Richardson has only made 10 starts in the NFL, was a huge project coming out of college, and wasn't a good college QB, but I'm not sure that excuses how awful he's been in the NFL.
In 2024, his completion percentage is closer to 40% than 50%, and he's thrown more interceptions than touchdowns. However, despite how bad Richardson has been, the Colts are going to take advantage of this trap game opportunity and upset the Jets. Aaron Rodgers will have a rough day through the air, and Richardson will just barely play well enough for Indy to secure the victory and move to 5-6.
Buffalo and Kansas City end in a... tie!
This may be the game of the year so far, as the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. The Bills come into this game at 8-2, and the Chiefs are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL at 9-0. But if we're being honest, the Chiefs should probably have a couple of losses. Just check out this statistic that made it's way around the NFL world:
The Chiefs would be just 2-7 if every one-possession game they have been in this year was flipped. The Bills would be 6-4. And while I just said all of that, these are bold predictions, right? So let's predict that these to high-powered squads end in a tie! Yes, a tie! We have not see a tie in the NFL this year.
And the last tie was in the 2022 NFL Season, but the Bills and Chiefs will not come out of this game victorious...
Jared Goff throws for 6 touchdown passes against Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have given up the fourth-most touchdown passes in the NFL this year at 19, and they have also given up the highest passer rating to opposing QBs at 106.2. With the Lions hosting this game and Jared Goff having thrown five interceptions in Week 11, this is going to be a bloodbath, and I am not sure the Lions were pleased with how they played in Week 10.
Jared Goff is going to toss a whopping six touchdowns against the Jags in Week 11 in a game that would be over by halftime.