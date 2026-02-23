3 Deebo Samuel landing spots that make too much sense in NFL Free Agency

There are a ton of notable names set to be available when NFL Free Agency kicks off in March, including veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel is coming off of a solid year with the Washington Commanders where he put up 727 yards on 72 receptions with five touchdowns despite the Commanders dealing with quarterback injury issues all season long. Even though he's no longer the same player we knew while he was with the 49ers, Samuel can provide tremendous value on a short-term deal at his next NFL destination, and there will be title-chasing teams going after him in free agency.

Considering coaching connections, salary cap flexibility, and roster situations, what three teams make the most sense as ideal landing spots for Deebo Samuel in 2026 NFL free agency?

3 ideal landing spots for Deebo Samuel in 2026 NFL free agency

1. San Francisco 49ers

The most sensible landing spot for Samuel might very well be back in San Francisco, where it all started for him. The 49ers are going to be saying goodbye to Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, and Jauan Jennings is also set to hit free agency. Add in the the fact that George Kittle is dealing with an injury he suffered in the playoffs last season, and you have the perfect storm of circumstances for the 49ers to make a play for their old friend.

And Samuel obviously is a hand-in-glove fit for the team. While the Niners dumped him in a trade with the Commanders last offseason, that decision seemed mostly financially motivated. Now, the 49ers could legitimately offer Samuel a WR1 role going forward, or at least top 3 in terms of overall targets.

A reunion this offseason makes too much sense for both parties.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Last offseason, we saw the Los Angeles Rams let go of veteran Cooper Kupp in NFL Free Agency, and he stuck it to them by signing with the division rival Seattle Seahawks. And then he won a Super Bowl.

As weird as it was to see Kupp in a Seattle uniform last season, how weird would it be to see Deebo Samuel join the Los Angeles Rams? Yet, it feels like a very realistic possibility.

The Rams run an offense that would suit Samuel's skill set very well, and they just hired Kliff Kingsbury in a senior offensive assistant role this offseason. Kingsbury was Samuel's OC with the Commanders this past season, so he could perhaps help recruit the veteran playmaker.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to be extremely motivated this offseason to prove to everyone that they can get the January monkey off their back, and they have the salary cap space to be as aggressive as they feel they need to be.

The wide receiver position took a step back overall for this team last year with Ladd McConkey having a down year, Keenan Allen coming back and leading the team in catches, as well as Quentin Johnston not proving himself to be a WR1. As much as the Chargers probably feel like they have a solid group of receivers, new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was the OC in San Francisco during Samuel's best year (2021) and could involve him right away.

That connection between McDaniel and Samuel could loom large heading into free agency.