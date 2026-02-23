NFL Free Agency: 3 Wan'Dale Robinson landing spots that make perfect sense

The skill positions will be in focus early and often this year in NFL Free Agency with a number of big names set to get big-money contracts at quarterback, running back, tight end, and wide receiver. One of the top weapons available right now is expected to be New York Giants free agent receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who just became the shortest player in NFL history (5-foot-8) to achieve 1,000 yards receiving in a season.

Robinson has 280 total targets over the past two seasons, and has set himself up for a very nice pay day. Spotrac currently projects him to get a deal worth $70 million in total money, and on a four-year deal, he'll be able to set himself up for another big contract before the age of 30 down the road.

Which teams will be interested in signing Robinson? What teams have the coaching connections, cap space, and make the most sense?

3 teams that make the most sense for Wan'Dale Robinson in NFL Free Agency

1. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have nearly $99 million in salary cap space entering NFL free agency, so Titans GM Mike Borgonzi is going to be a busy man talking to agents the week of the NFL Scouting Combine. On an unofficial basis, of course.

The Titans have the cap space to sign Robinson, as well as the need at receiver. And Robinson just so happens to be a perfect fit for their offense, because he's played in it for his entire NFL career. Robinson was part of the first draft class in New York from the brain trust of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. Daboll is now the offensive coordinator of the Titans, who are going to be doing all they can to surround Cam Ward with talent.

Robinson makes a ton of sense for the Titans, especially because his hometown of Frankfurt, Kentucky, is just a quick 3 hours from where the Titans play.

2. Minnesota Vikings

It's possible that we could see the Minnesota Vikings move on from Jordan Addison this offseason. Addison has been getting into too much hot water off the field these days, and entering a contract year, the Vikings could make the choice to move on completely.

Even if they don't, they have an obvious need for help at the receiver position, and Robinson would be a great fit for Kevin O'Connell's offense as a slot player. We know this would be the case because O'Connell comes from the same coaching tree that produced Liam Coen, who was Robinson's offensive coordinator at Kentucky during his stellar 2021 season.

Getting Robinson could give the Vikings a dynamic intermediate threat and take some pressure off of Justin Jefferson.

3. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos already have a number of young wide receivers on the roster, and I'm not sure that Robinson is the missing piece for what they need, but he does have ties to their new offensive coordinator.

Davis Webb was promoted to offensive coordinator in Denver this year, and we might actually see Sean Payton delegate play-calling at some point. Regardless, Webb's presence in Denver helped the team land Evan Engram in free agency last year, and it could help again in 2026 if the Broncos are motivated to sign Robinson.

Webb was teammates with Robinson on the New York Giants back in 2022.