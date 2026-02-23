3 free agents the Bears must sign at all costs in NFL free agency

The Chicago Bears shocked the NFL world in 2025 and won the NFC North with an 11-6 record. Sure, the other NFC North teams did decline a bit, but the Bears simply emerged as the best team. Chicago advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and clearly set a foundation of being a long-term fixture in the NFC.

However, this roster is not without flaws, so it's imperative that the Bears shore up the weakest spots this offseason. Due to limited cap space, Chicago might have to get creative, but if the modern-day NFL has told us anything, it's that there are creative ways to work around cap space.

Approaching free agency in just over two weeks, let's take a gander at three free agents this team must sign at all costs.

Jamel Dean, CB

The Bears secondary could get absolutely gutted in free agency. Top free agents for Chicago on the backend include Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard, Jaylon Jones, and Nahshon Wright. Byard and Brisker could be two players the Bears try to retain, but Wright is also due for a huge payday.

Chicago could look externally and bring in someone like Jamel Dean, one of the most steady cornerbacks in the NFL. Dean has spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and racked up three interceptions and nine passes defended this year in another solid season.

PFF noted that Dean allowed a 46.9 passer rating when in coverage this year, which is an other-worldly number. There isn't a scenario where Dean doesn't get some sort of handsome payday this offseason.

The Bears need to ensure it comes from them, as the secondary does need a massive influx of talent, especially if they opt to start fresh with certain players.