3 free agents the Bengals must sign no matter what this offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals have to be one of the most frustrating teams in the NFL, as they have now missed the playoffs for the third year in a row despite having an elite quarterback right in the middle of his prime. One thing that has stuck out with the Bengals is the overall refusal to spend.

It's really that simple - the Bengals need to spend more money to improve the roster. Approaching free agency, it's clear that Cincinnati has some obvious needs. Despite the top-tier offense, the defense has left a bit to be desired, and the offensive line has never really fully come together.

Fortunately for the Bengals, we've helped them out here and have identified a few free agents they should sign at all costs when free agency begins in a couple of weeks.

The Cincinnati Bengals must sign these three free agents at all costs in 2026

David Edwards, G

Cordell Volson and Dalton Risner are both free agents this offseason, so the Bengals should look to fill at least one of those guard spots in free agency. Dylan Fairchild played rather well for Cincy in his rookie season, so he could be a nice piece on the interior.

However, it would be wise to splurge a bit for one of the top guards on the free agency market. David Edwards only turns 29 years old this offseason and has been a full-time starter for the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Edwards has started 32 games the past two seasons and has really revived his career during this time. He played in just four games in 2022 and was not a starter in 2023. Edwards is going to cash in big-time on the open market, and with Bufflalo being in a tight cap situation, Edwards might not at all be a priority.